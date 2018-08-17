As the senior starting quarterback at Notre Dame, Brandon Wimbush excelling at his craft involves not only what he does on the football practice field through listening and learning, but what he does off it while tuning out “the noise.”

During Notre Dame’s 8-1 start last season in which the offense steamrolled to 41.3 points per game and the team rose to No. 3 in the College Football Playoff poll, Wimbush was rightfully hailed as one of the nation’s most lethal dual-threat figures at his position.

Then during a 2-2 finish in which he was benched twice — and then saw backup Ian Book spark and rally the troops to victory in the Citrus Bowl versus LSU — Wimbush suddenly became viewed as the anchor that was bringing the offense down with his skittish passing and shaken confidence.