Notre Dame football makes first 2027 quarterback offers

Quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli used more time than normal to evaluate his options before offering four-star recruits Teddy Jarrard and Peyton Houston on Saturday. Now Stanford is the only Power Four program which hasn’t offered a quarterback in the 2027 class, per the Rivals database.

At this time last year, Notre Dame had already received a verbal commitment from quarterback Noah Grubbs in the 2026 class. That’s how differently the 2027 recruiting cycle has started for the Irish at quarterback.

Notre Dame’s long College Football Playoff run made it difficult for Guidugli to take full advantage of the contact period in January, which allowed coaches the chance to evaluate 2027 recruits in person. The Irish sent recruiting staffers on the road earlier in the month, but the assistant coaches were able to get on the road for the final week of the period after the national championship game.

One of Guidugli’s first visits was to see Houston at Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian. Houston then visited Notre Dame in April. Guidugli returned to Evangel Christian later that month.

The 6-foot, 195-pound Houston has nearly 30 scholarship offers. Clemson made Houston its first quarterback target earlier this month. He also has offers from the likes of LSU, Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A&M.

Houston finished his sophomore season at Evangel Christian with 4,480 passing yards, 38 passing touchdowns and six interceptions on 443 pass attempts with 310 completions (70.0%). He also rushed 105 times for 690 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games. Evangel Christian, which previously sent defensive tackle Jerry Tillery to Notre Dame in the 2015 class, ended its season in the second round of the LHSAA Division I playoffs with a 5-7 record.

Houston passed for an astronomical 817 yards in a 77-76 overtime loss to Captain Shreve. Houston threw for eight touchdowns on 53-of-65 passing (81.5%) and also rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns. The 817 yards set a new National Federation of State High School Associations record, but Will Grier threw for 837 yards in a game for Davidson (N.C.) Day in 2012.

Rivals ranks Houston as the No. 6 quarterback and No. 44 overall in the 2027 class. He’s already received FutureCast predictions to both Oklahoma and Texas, a couple of schools he’s already visited several times.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD