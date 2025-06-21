Notre Dame football makes first 2027 quarterback offers

Notre Dame football finally extended its first scholarship offers to 2027 quarterbacks Saturday morning.
At this time last year, Notre Dame had already received a verbal commitment from quarterback Noah Grubbs in the 2026 class. That’s how differently the 2027 recruiting cycle has started for the Irish at quarterback.
Quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli used more time than normal to evaluate his options before offering four-star recruits Teddy Jarrard and Peyton Houston on Saturday. Now Stanford is the only Power Four program which hasn’t offered a quarterback in the 2027 class, per the Rivals database.
SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS
Related Content
► DB Joey O'Brien adds to Notre Dame recruiting hot streak, with room to grow
► Notre Dame wins recruiting battle with Penn State for elite CB Khary Adams
► Submitting three FutureCast predictions in favor of Notre Dame
► Notre Dame football summer rumblings
► Four-star OT Grayson McKeogh moves up commitment date, picks Notre Dame
Notre Dame’s long College Football Playoff run made it difficult for Guidugli to take full advantage of the contact period in January, which allowed coaches the chance to evaluate 2027 recruits in person. The Irish sent recruiting staffers on the road earlier in the month, but the assistant coaches were able to get on the road for the final week of the period after the national championship game.
One of Guidugli’s first visits was to see Houston at Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian. Houston then visited Notre Dame in April. Guidugli returned to Evangel Christian later that month.
The 6-foot, 195-pound Houston has nearly 30 scholarship offers. Clemson made Houston its first quarterback target earlier this month. He also has offers from the likes of LSU, Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A&M.
Houston finished his sophomore season at Evangel Christian with 4,480 passing yards, 38 passing touchdowns and six interceptions on 443 pass attempts with 310 completions (70.0%). He also rushed 105 times for 690 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games. Evangel Christian, which previously sent defensive tackle Jerry Tillery to Notre Dame in the 2015 class, ended its season in the second round of the LHSAA Division I playoffs with a 5-7 record.
Houston passed for an astronomical 817 yards in a 77-76 overtime loss to Captain Shreve. Houston threw for eight touchdowns on 53-of-65 passing (81.5%) and also rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns. The 817 yards set a new National Federation of State High School Associations record, but Will Grier threw for 837 yards in a game for Davidson (N.C.) Day in 2012.
Rivals ranks Houston as the No. 6 quarterback and No. 44 overall in the 2027 class. He’s already received FutureCast predictions to both Oklahoma and Texas, a couple of schools he’s already visited several times.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE
Guidugli made a visit to Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb to see Jarrard in May. Jarrard visited Notre Dame in June and completed a throwing workout for Guidugli and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock on campus.
The 6-4, 200-pound Jarrard has more than 30 scholarship offers, including Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan and Auburn. He’s most frequently visited the in-state Bulldogs.
Jarrard transferred to North Cobb following his first two seasons at North Cobb Christian. Jarrard led North Cobb Christian (11-2) to a GHSA Private semifinal appearance last season. He reportedly threw for 2,783 yards and 34 touchdowns with a 72% completion rate. According to MaxPreps, which doesn’t include stats from the final game of the season, Jarrard was 209-of-291 passing (71.8%) for 2,647 yards with 31 touchdowns and five interceptions through 12 games.
Rivals ranks Jarrard as the No. 21 quarterback and No. 230 overall in the 2027 class. Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney recently named both Jarrard and Houston as two of the five best quarterbacks of the 2025 Rivals Camp Series regional events.
Peyton Houston highlights:
Teddy Jarrard highlights:
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND and @TJamesND.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports