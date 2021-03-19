Although nothing has been officially announced, the expectation is Notre Dame will begin spring practice on Saturday, March 27. Last year the Fighting Irish had only one such practice before COVID-19 shut it down. Fortunately, because it was one of the most veteran teams in college football — and throughout the 11-year Brian Kelly era — the program was still in decent position by August more than most throughout the country. This year there is a different adjustment, which prompts the question on whether second-year offensive coordinator Tommy Rees or first-year defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman has the greater challenge this spring.

Tommy Rees has some reconstructing to do in his second season as the offensive coordinator. (Mike Miller)

Veteran Losses Leave Tommy Rees A Taller Task

By Todd D. Burlage Given the recipe for success Rees inherited last season as Notre Dame’s first-year offensive coordinator — a third-year starting quarterback, a veteran offensive line stocked with NFL talent and his personal understanding of Kelly’s vision — anything other than scoring lots of points and winning lots of games would have been disappointing in 2020. In fact, the 2020 offense’s experience and strong leadership — along with Rees’ familiarity with his players and Kelly’s system — made the Irish better-equipped than any team in the country to hit the regular season running after COVID-19 canceled spring ball and disrupted an entire offseason. Notre Dame’s veteran advantage neatly paved Rees’ move from three-year Irish quarterbacks coach to first-year offensive coordinator, and that smooth transition fueled an undefeated regular season and a place in the College Football Playoff. Injuries to the receiving corps were the main setback, but even there the emergence of fifth-year senior Javon McKinley and the addition of Northwestern grad transfer Ben Skowronek helped allay them with veteran leadership. Based on a new-look 2021 spring roster, the honeymoon is over, and Rees may need Starbucks stock this spring season. Facing an entire offensive line rebuild, another premier blocker in tight end Tommy Tremble turning pro early, a search for reliable wide receivers, and acclimating a new starting quarterback following the departure of Ian Book, Rees might feel more like a rookie coordinator than he did last year. With so many holes for Rees to patch and so many standout players to replace, no coach on the staff faces a more intricate puzzle to construct than Rees. Does Notre Dame continue its "power football" identity that was successful last year, or does it need to open up the downfield/vertical passing game more to achieve a higher level? Which lane do they want to take on offense this season? Whether it was as an undersized and overachieving Irish quarterback from 2010-13, or during his four seasons coaching the position he previously played, Rees has always proven challenge-worthy. Expect more of the same in 2021.

New Team, Huge Shoes To Fill Make It Marcus Freeman