Point-Counterpoint: Offense Or Defense More Important For Notre Dame
Another Blowout If Defense Doesn’t Hold Up
By Todd D. Burlage
The instant answer to this week’s Point/Counterpoint question seems obvious: It’s the Irish offense, right?
Thinking offense over defense makes sense because while the Irish defense remains situated near the top 10 nationally in all four notable categories — rushing defense, pass efficiency defense, total defense and scoring defense — Notre Dame’s ongoing identity search in the passing game puts the bulk of the burden on fifth-year senior quarterback Ian Book to lead some quick improvement if there’s a chance to upset top-ranked Clemson.
But dive deeper into the offense or defense debate, and a case should be made that with the Irish defense already the established foundation of this team, if this unit fails against Clemson — especially with freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei making his first career start on the road — Notre Dame has virtually zero chance to win.
Uiagalelei performed with marvelous poise last week (30 of 41 for 342 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions, plus a 30-yard scoring run) while leading the Tigers back from a 28-10 deficit against Boston College to eke out a 34-28 victory, but he will confront a much more experienced, stronger and faster defense this weekend.
In 10-plus years and 135 games as Irish head coach, Brian Kelly has faced five top-five opponents and lost all five of those games by an average score of 31-15, including a 30-3 drubbing at the hands of No. 2 Clemson in the semifinals of the 2018 College Football Playoff.
Obviously, scoring three points won’t work in the rematch Nov. 7, but neither will allowing 30 points defensively. The veteran Irish front faces a Clemson offensive line that returned only one starter from last year, while the secondary is not facing anyone that has Tee Higgins or Justyn Ross-like explosiveness as it did in the 2018 playoff.
Truth be told, Notre Dame better be nearly perfect both offensively and defensively to give itself an opportunity against a team that hasn’t lost a regular-season game since 2017.
That said, if the Irish defense isn’t at its best against the Tigers, the Irish offense isn’t equipped to win a showdown with a team that averages more than 45 points a game.
Offense Must Run With The Big Boys
By Lou Somogyi
No single unit — offense, defense or special teams — alone can alone achieve this win. Still, if there is a “correct” answer, it’s offense.
Over the past three years, Clemson averaged 44.3 points in 2018, 43.9 last year and 46.1 during its 7-0 start this season (second nationally to Alabama's 47.2). Get the hint? The Tigers will score. For Notre Dame to “limit” the Tigers to 28 points would be no small feat, even without Trevor Lawrence taking the snaps.
This is like playing No. 1 Miami in 1988 (31‑30 win), No. 1 Florida State in 1993 (31-24 win) and No. 1 USC in 2005 (34-31 last-second loss). Notice how in all three games the Irish scored 31 points (some on defense or special teams too) to give themselves a chance.
College football’s “Big Three” of Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State routinely average 44 to 48 points per game, while next-tier Notre Dame hovers in the 33-35 range. One can’t go into these matchups thinking, “if the Irish can get to 20-24 points, that should be enough to win.” You probably need 30 just to put yourself in position — which brings us to part two.
The defense showed up well in losses to Georgia in 2017 (20-19) and 2019 (23-17), but both times the offense scuffled mightily.
There were similar showings while scoring eight points at No. 7 Miami in 2017, 14 in the 2019 debacle at Michigan and, yes, the 30-3 defeat to Clemson in the 2018 College Football Playoff. That 12.2 scoring average in marquee settings won’t get it done against many teams, never mind the Tigers.
I have legitimate belief that the defense can do its part to keep this game in the 20s. The broader question is whether the offense can hold up its end of the deal.
