Thinking offense over defense makes sense because while the Irish defense remains situated near the top 10 nationally in all four notable categories — rushing defense, pass efficiency defense, total defense and scoring defense — Notre Dame’s ongoing identity search in the passing game puts the bulk of the burden on fifth-year senior quarterback Ian Book to lead some quick improvement if there’s a chance to upset top-ranked Clemson.

But dive deeper into the offense or defense debate, and a case should be made that with the Irish defense already the established foundation of this team, if this unit fails against Clemson — especially with freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei making his first career start on the road — Notre Dame has virtually zero chance to win.

Uiagalelei performed with marvelous poise last week (30 of 41 for 342 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions, plus a 30-yard scoring run) while leading the Tigers back from a 28-10 deficit against Boston College to eke out a 34-28 victory, but he will confront a much more experienced, stronger and faster defense this weekend.

In 10-plus years and 135 games as Irish head coach, Brian Kelly has faced five top-five opponents and lost all five of those games by an average score of 31-15, including a 30-3 drubbing at the hands of No. 2 Clemson in the semifinals of the 2018 College Football Playoff.

Obviously, scoring three points won’t work in the rematch Nov. 7, but neither will allowing 30 points defensively. The veteran Irish front faces a Clemson offensive line that returned only one starter from last year, while the secondary is not facing anyone that has Tee Higgins or Justyn Ross-like explosiveness as it did in the 2018 playoff.

Truth be told, Notre Dame better be nearly perfect both offensively and defensively to give itself an opportunity against a team that hasn’t lost a regular-season game since 2017.

That said, if the Irish defense isn’t at its best against the Tigers, the Irish offense isn’t equipped to win a showdown with a team that averages more than 45 points a game.