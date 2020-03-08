Point & Counterpoint Analysis: Notre Dame's One Most Competitive Position
Following the first day of spring practice on March 5 — the next won't be until March 17 while Notre Dame is on spring break — we wondered what single position might have the most competition for playing time.
Two in particular stood out with a long list of candidates:
NO PASSING THE BUCK HERE, By Lou Somogyi
In Clark Lea’s three seasons at Notre Dame, the last two as defensive coordinator, his linebacker corps has flourished. This has especially been the case with the resourcefulness he’s achieved at the Buck (or Will) position that is separate from the middle linebacker (Mike) and the hybrid rover spot.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news