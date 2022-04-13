Podcast: WR signee Tobias Merriweather prepares for Notre Dame arrival
The end of spring football is near.
Notre Dame is through 12 of its 15 practices, will take a break this weekend for Easter and then play the Blue-Gold Game on April 23. A prevalent story line this spring has been the Irish wide receiver depth chart, so Tyler James and Eric Hansen stuck with the theme for another "Inside ND Sports" podcast.
Four-star wide receiver Tobias Merriweather, Notre Dame's lone wide receiver signee in the 2022 class, joined the podcast to discuss his final months of high school at Camas (Wash.) Union, how running track has helped him as a football player, what he's doing to put himself in a position to play as a freshman, his relationship with head coach Marcus Freeman, current wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey and former wide receivers coach Del Alexander, the infamous Brian Kelly story and more.
Then James and Hansen answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge message board (19:23).
