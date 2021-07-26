PODCAST: Who Is Notre Dame's Most Important Player In 2021?

In a special show at BlueandGold.com, staff members Patrick Engel, Tyler Horka and Mike Singer give their takes on BGI's top 25 most important Notre Dame players list for the 2021 season, including a debate on who should have held the No. 1 spot.

Junior safety Kyle Hamilton was the No. 1 player in the countdown, followed by sophomore tight end Michael Mayer at No. 2. Wisconsin grad transfer quarterback Jack Coan was No. 3, with junior running back Kyren Williams fourth. No one, though, was a consensus.



