PODCAST: Who Is Notre Dame's Most Important Player In 2021?
In a special show at BlueandGold.com, staff members Patrick Engel, Tyler Horka and Mike Singer give their takes on BGI's top 25 most important Notre Dame players list for the 2021 season, including a debate on who should have held the No. 1 spot.
Junior safety Kyle Hamilton was the No. 1 player in the countdown, followed by sophomore tight end Michael Mayer at No. 2. Wisconsin grad transfer quarterback Jack Coan was No. 3, with junior running back Kyren Williams fourth. No one, though, was a consensus.
Listen to the podcast in the embedded player below or on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
If you'd rather watch the podcast, see the video below.
----
• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.