BlueAndGold - PODCAST: What Is Notre Dame's Best Path To Beating Alabama?

PODCAST: What Is Notre Dame's Best Path To Beating Alabama?
BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer and Lou Somogyi discuss the status of Notre Dame football heading into the Irish's College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
BamaInsider.com's Mick Gillispie joins the show to discuss just how good Nick Saban's group is and what the weaknesses of the team are.
If you’d rather watch the podcast, click play in the YouTube video below. Like the video and subscribe to us on YouTube for more content.
