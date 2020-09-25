 PODCAST: Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Game Vs. Wake Forest Postponed, Guest Pete Thamel Joins The Show
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-25 15:32:29 -0500') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Wake Forest Game Postponed, Guest Pete Thamel Joins The Show

Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

On the latest episode of The Irish Huddle, BlueandGold.com’s Lou Somogyi and Patrick Engel discuss the postponement of Notre Dame’s Sept. 26 game against Wake Forest due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases within Notre Dame’s team. Plus, Yahoo! Sports national college football writer Pete Thamel joins the show to discuss the postponement and the wild world of college football in 2020.

You can listen to the podcast here or find us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

If you’d rather watch the podcast, click play in the YouTube video below. Like the video and subscribe to us on YouTube for more content.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CONVERSATION IN ROCKNE’S ROUNDTABLE!

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}