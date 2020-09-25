On the latest episode of The Irish Huddle, BlueandGold.com’s Lou Somogyi and Patrick Engel discuss the postponement of Notre Dame’s Sept. 26 game against Wake Forest due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases within Notre Dame’s team. Plus, Yahoo! Sports national college football writer Pete Thamel joins the show to discuss the postponement and the wild world of college football in 2020.

You can listen to the podcast here or find us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

If you’d rather watch the podcast, click play in the YouTube video below. Like the video and subscribe to us on YouTube for more content.