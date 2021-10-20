PODCAST: USC and Notre Dame to meet for the 92nd time

Patrick Engel , Tyler Horka and Greg Ladky break down the upcoming game between the USC Trojans and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. We take questions from our subscribers, recap Brian Kelly’s media presser, and make some bold predictions.

