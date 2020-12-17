Former Notre Dame quarterback and 1988 national champion Tony Rice joins The Irish Huddle as a special guest to discuss that title-winning team, similarities between it and the current Notre Dame squad, Ian Book’s accomplishments and more with BlueandGold.com’s Lou Somogyi and Patrick Engel.

The guys also preview Notre Dame’s ACC Championship rematch with Clemson and offer some predictions.

