PODCAST: Tony Rice On 1988 Memories And 2020 Team, Clemson Preview
Former Notre Dame quarterback and 1988 national champion Tony Rice joins The Irish Huddle as a special guest to discuss that title-winning team, similarities between it and the current Notre Dame squad, Ian Book’s accomplishments and more with BlueandGold.com’s Lou Somogyi and Patrick Engel.
The guys also preview Notre Dame’s ACC Championship rematch with Clemson and offer some predictions.
You can listen to the podcast in the embedded player below or find us wherever you get your podcasts.
