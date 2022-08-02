Podcast: Tom Lemming on Notre Dame QB recruiting, finishing the 2023 class

Notre Dame football opens preseason camp Friday, but the Irish should have a busy week of recruiting ahead of themselves too.

Recruiting analyst Tom Lemming joined the Inside ND Sports podcast to discuss Notre Dame's recruiting efforts at quarterback in the 2023 class, if the Irish can hold onto defensive end Keon Keeley and safety Peyton Bowen, how NIL is impacting recruitments, what the Irish could be adding to their class in linebacker Jaiden Ausberry, running back Dylan Edwards and safety Ben Minich and more.

Then Tyler James and Eric Hansen made predictions for the start of Notre Dame football preseason camp in Place Your Bets (21:50) before answering questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (28:28).