 BlueAndGold - PODCAST: Tim Prister & Mike Singer Share Memories Of Lou Somogyi
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-19 19:45:39 -0500') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Tim Prister & Mike Singer Share Memories Of Lou Somogyi

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Irish Illustrated's Tim Prister and Blue & Gold's Mike Singer appeared on WSBT Sportsbeat on Monday evening to share their thoughts and memories on the legendary Lou Somogyi, who tragically passed away on Saturday.

Sign up for Blue & Gold's FREE alerts and newsletter


----

• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_,and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}