BlueAndGold - PODCAST: Tim Prister & Mike Singer Share Memories Of Lou Somogyi

PODCAST: Tim Prister & Mike Singer Share Memories Of Lou Somogyi
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Irish Illustrated's Tim Prister and Blue & Gold's Mike Singer appeared on WSBT Sportsbeat on Monday evening to share their thoughts and memories on the legendary Lou Somogyi, who tragically passed away on Saturday.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_,and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.