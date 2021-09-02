PODCAST: Thoughts on Cooper Flanagan’s commitment to Notre Dame

On Thursday, Sept. 2, BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer chatted with Sean Stires on WSBT Sportsbeat PM. The guys discussed Notre Dame landing a commitment from Concord (Calif.) De La Salle class of 2023 tight end Cooper Flanagan and more.

Embed content not available

