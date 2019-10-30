PODCAST: The Other Sideline — Virginia Tech
Football analyst Vince DeDario sat down with Tim Sullivan of HokieHaven.com to talk about the upcoming matchup between Notre Dame and Virginia Tech on Saturday afternoon in South Bend.
There is a change in quarterback since the last time the Irish faced off against the Hokies, plus a youth movement across the board. All that and more in this edition of The Other Sideline.
