News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-30 09:02:50 -0500') }} football Edit

PODCAST: The Other Sideline — Virginia Tech

Vince DeDario • BlueAndGold
@CoachDeDario
Football Analyst

Football analyst Vince DeDario sat down with Tim Sullivan of HokieHaven.com to talk about the upcoming matchup between Notre Dame and Virginia Tech on Saturday afternoon in South Bend.

There is a change in quarterback since the last time the Irish faced off against the Hokies, plus a youth movement across the board. All that and more in this edition of The Other Sideline.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60


----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}