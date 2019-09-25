Notre Dame will attempt to bounce back from last week’s 23-17 loss at No. 3 Georgia when it hosts No. 18 Virginia on Saturday. Blue & Gold Illustrated’s Vince DeDario sat down with CavsCorner.com publisher Brad Franklin.

Franklin gave some great insight into Virginia senior quarterback Bryce Perkins as well as a Cavaliers defense that is led by All-American senior cornerback Bryce Hall.