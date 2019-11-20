PODCAST: The Other Sideline — Boston College
Football analyst Vince DeDario chats with Justin Rowland from Eagle Action of the Rivals network about Boston College and what they are bringing to Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday.
The discussion centers around the success of the Eagles’ offense and their struggling defense.
Holiday Pick-It Sale — Save Big On A BlueandGold.com Subscription And Get Free Gear Too (click here for details!)
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.