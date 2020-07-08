BlueandGold.com beat writer Patrick Engel recently saw Notre Dame offensive tackle pledge Blake Fisher at a camp in Fort Wayne, Ind., while recruiting insider Mike Singer checked out quarterback commit Tyler Buchner at the Elite 11 in Nashville, Tenn.

The guys give their thoughts on seeing the future Fighting Irish players, plus break down the commitment of Fridley (Minn.) Totino Grace offensive tackle Joe Alt.

