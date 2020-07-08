PODCAST: Talking Joe Alt Commitment, Evals On Blake Fisher & Tyler Buchner
BlueandGold.com beat writer Patrick Engel recently saw Notre Dame offensive tackle pledge Blake Fisher at a camp in Fort Wayne, Ind., while recruiting insider Mike Singer checked out quarterback commit Tyler Buchner at the Elite 11 in Nashville, Tenn.
The guys give their thoughts on seeing the future Fighting Irish players, plus break down the commitment of Fridley (Minn.) Totino Grace offensive tackle Joe Alt.
Give a listen below or wherever you listen to your podcasts by searching “Blue & Gold Illustrated.”
The guys recorded this podcast via Zoom. You can listen to the traditional podcast above or wherever you listen to your podcasts, or you can watch the video below.
