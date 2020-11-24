PODCAST: Talking Five New Notre Dame Commits, Remaining 2021 Spots
Notre Dame picked up five new 2021 commitments in a span of eight days, including three flips.
BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer and Patrick Engel discuss the busy week and the few remaining targets and spots left in the class with signing day less than a month away.
You can listen to the embedded podcast episode below or find us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
If you’d rather watch the podcast, click play in the YouTube video below. Like the video and subscribe to us on YouTube for more content.
