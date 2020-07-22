PODCAST: Talking Chance Tucker, Potential New Notre Dame Commits, More
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer and beat writer Patrick Engel discuss the new commitment of Encino (Calif.) Crespi cornerback Chance Tucker, impact of California high school football being pushed to the spring, Singer's current FutureCast predictions and other quick hitting nuggets.
The guys recorded this podcast via Zoom. You can listen to the traditional podcast above or wherever you listen to your podcasts, or you can watch the video below.
Please remember to like our video and subscribe to us on YouTube!
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.