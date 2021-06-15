PODCAST: Takeaways From Notre Dame OV Weekend & Alabama Offers Walker
On the latest episode of Pod Like a Champion, BlueandGold.com's Patrick Engel and Mike Singer discuss the Notre Dame's first official visit weekend and what Singer learned and where each of the visitors stands. The guys also weigh in on Alabama's offer to Notre Dame wide receiver commit Amorion Walker.
If you’d rather watch the podcast, view the two main segments of the show in the videos below.
----
