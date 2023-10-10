News More News
Podcast: Sam Young on Notre Dame's path to offensive line improvements

Sam Young (74) played offensive tackle at Notre Dame for four seasons, 2006-09, including three with quarterback Jimmy Clausen (7).
Notre Dame football doesn’t have long to put the pieces together following a shocking 33-20 loss at Louisville on Saturday night. The No. 10 USC Trojans (6-0) come to town Saturday night trying to keep their national championship hopes alive.

Notre Dame’s offense struggled the two Saturdays, and a lot of that had to do with an offensive line that had difficulties establishing a running game and protecting quarterback Sam Hartman.

To talk about the Irish offensive line, Eric Hansen and Tyler James invited former Notre Dame offensive tackle Sam Young (2006-09) to join this week's Inside ND Sports podcast.

Young, who played 10 seasons in the NFL, discussed how to get an offensive line out of a funk, how the Irish offensive line improved from 2007 to 2008, the importance of confidence for a line, how he watches games as a former lineman, the challenge of line rotation, what advantages pullers give a line, his expectations for ND's line to improve, the USC rivalry, practicing during mid-terms week and more, the value of his ND education and more.

Then Hansen and James answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (26:04).

