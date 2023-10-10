Podcast: Sam Young on Notre Dame's path to offensive line improvements
Notre Dame football doesn’t have long to put the pieces together following a shocking 33-20 loss at Louisville on Saturday night. The No. 10 USC Trojans (6-0) come to town Saturday night trying to keep their national championship hopes alive.
Notre Dame’s offense struggled the two Saturdays, and a lot of that had to do with an offensive line that had difficulties establishing a running game and protecting quarterback Sam Hartman.
To talk about the Irish offensive line, Eric Hansen and Tyler James invited former Notre Dame offensive tackle Sam Young (2006-09) to join this week's Inside ND Sports podcast.
Young, who played 10 seasons in the NFL, discussed how to get an offensive line out of a funk, how the Irish offensive line improved from 2007 to 2008, the importance of confidence for a line, how he watches games as a former lineman, the challenge of line rotation, what advantages pullers give a line, his expectations for ND's line to improve, the USC rivalry, practicing during mid-terms week and more, the value of his ND education and more.
Then Hansen and James answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (26:04).
SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS
The podcast can be listened to above via SoundCloud or on your preferred podcast platform including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, Podbean and Pocket Casts.
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @cbowles01.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports