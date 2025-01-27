Four-star WR Brayden Robinson gets up to speed on Notre Dame's offense

Learn where Notre Dame football stands with 10 targets expected on campus Saturday.
A year after turning down overtures from Michigan, the 30-year-old Bowden takes a lucrative offer from the Trojans
Two-time All-American, as expected, turns down a sixth-year option to stay at ND and enters the 2025 NFL Draft
Details on Notre Dame's transfer portal activity during and following the 2024 season and prior to 2025 season
Hannah Hidalgo leads the way in ND's 12th straight win, with 23 points, five steals, five rebounds and three assists.
Learn where Notre Dame football stands with 10 targets expected on campus Saturday.
A year after turning down overtures from Michigan, the 30-year-old Bowden takes a lucrative offer from the Trojans
Two-time All-American, as expected, turns down a sixth-year option to stay at ND and enters the 2025 NFL Draft