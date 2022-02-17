Podcast: Rocky Boiman on Al Golden, Marcus Freeman's first Notre Dame staff

Notre Dame football's 2022 coaching staff is finally complete. The Irish hired defensive coordinator Al Golden this week as expected, so head coach Marcus Freeman has everyone in place to start spring practice next month.

Golden spent the last two seasons coaching linebackers for the Cincinnati Bengals, so Tyler James and Eric Hansen wanted to catch up with someone who’s had an eye on the team that just made a run to the Super Bowl.

That's why former Notre Dame linebacker Rocky Boiman, a college football analyst for ESPN and daily radio show host in Cincinnati, joined the podcast. Boiman shared his thoughts Golden's hiring, the value Golden brings to ND as a college and NFL coach, the similarities between offenses and defenses at both levels, recruiting in Ohio, expectations for Freeman's first year and more.

Then James and Hansen answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge message board (21:27).