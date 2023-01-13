Notre Dame’s transfer portal activity kept rolling Friday with Ohio State defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste committing to the Irish.

And recruiting in the 2024 class will start picking back up with a junior day on campus this weekend, because there’s always something going on in college football.

As they start to spin forward to Marcus Freeman’s next step as a second-year head coach, Tyler James and Eric Hansen wanted to catch up with two-time Irish defensive coordinator and former Cincinnati head coach Rick Minter on the Inside ND Sports podcast. Minter spent the 2022 season as a defensive analyst on Michigan’s staff.

Minter discussed the lessons a first-year head coach learns, how to oversee an offense as a defensive coach, when critical changes can be made in the offseason, the importance of staff continuity, his role as a defensive analyst, the proposal to allow analysts to be on-field coaches in practices, how offense is crucial to win a national championship and more.

Then James and Hansen answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (35:53).

