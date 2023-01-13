Podcast: Rick Minter on evolving as a head coach and defensive challenges
Notre Dame’s transfer portal activity kept rolling Friday with Ohio State defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste committing to the Irish.
And recruiting in the 2024 class will start picking back up with a junior day on campus this weekend, because there’s always something going on in college football.
As they start to spin forward to Marcus Freeman’s next step as a second-year head coach, Tyler James and Eric Hansen wanted to catch up with two-time Irish defensive coordinator and former Cincinnati head coach Rick Minter on the Inside ND Sports podcast. Minter spent the 2022 season as a defensive analyst on Michigan’s staff.
Minter discussed the lessons a first-year head coach learns, how to oversee an offense as a defensive coach, when critical changes can be made in the offseason, the importance of staff continuity, his role as a defensive analyst, the proposal to allow analysts to be on-field coaches in practices, how offense is crucial to win a national championship and more.
Then James and Hansen answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (35:53).
The podcast can be listened to above via SoundCloud or on your preferred podcast platform including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, SoundCloud, Podbean and Pocket Casts.
Thumbnail photo credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA Today Sports
