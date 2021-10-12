PODCAST: Review of Notre Dame’s true freshmen standouts

BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer joined Darin Pritchett on WSBT Sportsbeat AM. The topic of the segment was Notre Dame’s true freshmen impact players, including quarterback Tyler Buchner , offensive tackle Joe Alt and one player who Singer called the surprise of the class.

Embed content not available

