BlueAndGold - PODCAST: Remembering Lou Somogyi With Todd Burlage + Spring Game Thoughts

BlueandGold.com's Todd Burlage and Mike Singer gather for an episode of the Irish Huddle.

The future of this Notre Dame football podcast is unclear with the tragic passing of Lou Somogyi on April 17, but for this special episode, Burlage, who worked with Somogyi for 15 years, shares memories of his coworker, and the guys talk about what they're looking forward to about Saturday's Blue-Gold game.