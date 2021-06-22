PODCAST: RB Board Shakeup; Final June Official Visit Weekend Preview
BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer and Patrick Engel are back with another episode of Pod Like A Champion.
They discuss Notre Dame's newest commitment, four-star linebacker Niuafe "Junior" Tuihalamaka, and reset the running back board after top targets Gavin Sawchuck and Dallan Hayden committed elsewhere on Tuesday.
Singer also shares what he heard from Notre Dame’s most recent official visit weekend (June 18-20) and previews the final group of visitors for June, which includes five-star offensive lineman Zach Rice.
Listen to the podcast in the embedded player below or on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
If you’d rather watch the podcast, view the two main segments of the show in the videos below.
