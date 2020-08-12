PODCAST: Q&A With Former Notre Dame LB Mike Goolsby; Talking New Commits
BlueandGold.com is back with a fresh episode of the Irish Huddle! Mike Singer, Lou Somogyi and Mike Goolsby, a former Notre Dame linebacker and captain, discuss the Fighting Irish’s new 2021 commitments Prince Kollie and Rocco Spindler, plus take questions from the message board.
You can CLICK HERE to listen to this podcast or find us wherever you listen to your podcasts.
If you’d rather watch the podcast, click play in the YouTube video below. Please consider liking the video and subscribing to us on YouTube for more content!
