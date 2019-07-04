News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-04 09:19:18 -0500') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Previewing The Notre Dame Cornerbacks

Bryan Driskell • BlueAndGold
@BGI_CoachD
Football Analyst

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Tnxv73oyj745neolcjgc
Sophomore Houston Griffith is set to start at cornerback for the Irish, and he's a key to it being a strength for the defense yet again. (Photo by Angela Driskell)

Despite the return of Troy Pride and a roster full of young and talented players, there seems to be concern about the cornerback position around Irish Nation.

Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell break down the position.

The BGI staff begins talking about the unit from a big picture standpoint and the analyze every player on the roster and what to expect from them in 2019.


----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @Rivals_Singer and @EJHollandBGI.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}