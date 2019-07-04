PODCAST: Previewing The Notre Dame Cornerbacks
Despite the return of Troy Pride and a roster full of young and talented players, there seems to be concern about the cornerback position around Irish Nation.
Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell break down the position.
The BGI staff begins talking about the unit from a big picture standpoint and the analyze every player on the roster and what to expect from them in 2019.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @Rivals_Singer and @EJHollandBGI.
• Like us on Facebook.