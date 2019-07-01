News More News
PODCAST: Previewing The Navy Midshipmen Heading Into 2019

Bryan Driskell • BlueAndGold
@BGI_CoachD
Football Analyst

Navy is coming off its first back-to-back seasons with fewer than eight wins since 2001-02. The Midshipmen are looking to bounce back in 2019, but will have to do that with a roster that returns just six total starters.

Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell talk about Navy's decline, how important the 2019 season is for the Midshipmen, and what to expect from them this fall.


