The running back position was a major question mark going into the 2018 season, but the unit performed well, led by the big play running of the now-departed Dexter Williams, the emergence of converted receiver Jafar Armstrong and the clutch playmaking of Tony Jones Jr.

With Williams gone there are once again questions at the position, but also more cautious optimism about how good this group can be. Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell break down the position and share their thoughts, as well as what they are hearing, about the running backs heading into the 2019 season.