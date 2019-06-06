Notre Dame has a chance to have one of the ten best wide receiver units in the country, at least according to Lindy's Sports preview magazine. Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell break down the position group and talk about why expectations are so high.

The BGI staff talks big picture with the unit before breaking down veterans like Chase Claypool, Chris Finke and Michael Young. The discussion finishes by discussing the talented sophomore class and what that groups emergence can do for the unit and offense as a whole.