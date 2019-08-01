Notre Dame had one of the nation's best defenses last season, and it will look to have another strong unit again in 2019. Replacing a number of talented players is going to prove to be challenging, but the Irish return a talented roster.

Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell discuss overall expectations, their three biggest certainties, their three biggest concerns, they talk position battles and say what one thing must go right for the defense to spark another playoff run.

The show concludes with BGI subscriber questions and answers from the BGI staff.