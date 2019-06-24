In November the Notre Dame Fighting Irish head down to Durham, NC for the first time since 1961 to take on the Duke Blue Devils. Duke is led by one of the best coaches in the country, and this game will be a tougher test than some think.

Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell discuss Duke head coach David Cutcliffe, break down the 2019 roster and talk about why they think the Blue Devils could be a surprise team in the ACC this season.