PODCAST: Previewing The 2019 Boston College Eagles

Bryan Driskell • BlueAndGold
Football Analyst

Back-to-back 1,000 yard rushing seasons has Boston College RB AJ Dillon as one of the nation's top backs. (Boston College Athletics)

Boston College has won seven games in five of the last six seasons. The Eagles will look to improve upon that number this season, and if they do it will be largely because of the dominant running of junior running back AJ Dillon.

Blue & Gold Illustrated senior editor Lou Somogyi and football analyst Bryan Driskell break down what the Eagles will have to do in order to make those improvements. The staff also discusses the placement of Boston College on the Notre Dame schedule, and how important this season might be for head coach Steve Addazio.


