PODCAST: Previewing Notre Dame Vs. Louisville
Can Notre Dame put forth another sharp offensive game when it plays Louisville? Was its shaky defensive game against Florida State a one-off due to rust or something more concerning? BlueandGold.com's Patrick Engel and Lou Somogyi preview the game between the Irish and Cardinals.
You can listen to the embedded podcast episode below or find us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
If you’d rather watch the podcast, click play in the YouTube video below. Like the video and subscribe to us on YouTube for more content.
