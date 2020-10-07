PODCAST: Previewing Notre Dame Vs. Florida State
This Notre Dame and Florida State meeting doesn't hold the national allure of ones in the past, but it's still an interesting test for Notre Dame after two weekends without a game due to a COVID-19 outbreak. How will the Irish look against a struggling Seminoles team after such a long break? BlueandGold.com's Patrick Engel and Lou Somogyi discuss on the latest episode of The Irish Huddle.
You can listen to the podcast here or find us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
If you’d rather watch the podcast, click play in the YouTube video below. Like the video and subscribe to us on YouTube for more content.
