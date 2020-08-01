BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer, Lou Somogyi and Mike Goolsby, a former linebacker and captain for the Fighting Irish, go position-by-position to discuss Notre Dame's offensive position groups.

To kick off the podcast, Goolsby gives his reaction to Notre Dame joining the ACC for the 2020 season. From a former player's perspective, does he like playing against Navy?

You can CLICK HERE to listen to this podcast or find us wherever you listen to your podcasts.