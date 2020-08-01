PODCAST: Previewing Notre Dame's Offense With Mike Goolsby
BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer, Lou Somogyi and Mike Goolsby, a former linebacker and captain for the Fighting Irish, go position-by-position to discuss Notre Dame's offensive position groups.
To kick off the podcast, Goolsby gives his reaction to Notre Dame joining the ACC for the 2020 season. From a former player's perspective, does he like playing against Navy?
You can CLICK HERE to listen to this podcast or find us wherever you listen to your podcasts.
If you’d rather watch the podcast, click play in the YouTube video below. Please consider liking the video and subscribing to us on YouTube for more content!
