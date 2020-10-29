Notre Dame's chance at a tune-up for Clemson comes at 2-4 Georgia Tech. What can the Irish do in this game, if anything, to move the confidence meter for Nov. 7? Was last week's pass-game resurgence something that is here to stay? BlueandGold.com's Patrick Engel and Lou Somogyi break it all down.

You can listen to the embedded podcast episode below or find us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.