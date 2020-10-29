PODCAST: Previewing Notre Dame At Georgia Tech
Notre Dame's chance at a tune-up for Clemson comes at 2-4 Georgia Tech. What can the Irish do in this game, if anything, to move the confidence meter for Nov. 7? Was last week's pass-game resurgence something that is here to stay? BlueandGold.com's Patrick Engel and Lou Somogyi break it all down.
You can listen to the embedded podcast episode below or find us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
If you’d rather watch the podcast, click play in the YouTube video below. Like the video and subscribe to us on YouTube for more content.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.