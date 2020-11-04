PODCAST: Previewing Top-Five Matchup With TigerIllustrated’s Larry Williams
Longtime TigerIllustrated.com Clemson beat writer Larry Williams joins BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel and Lou Somogyi to preview Saturday’s game between the Tigers and Irish, including matchups to watch, key trends and storylines to follow.
Afterward, the BGI crew discusses the notion of a “lose-lose” scenario for Notre Dame and offers some predictions.
You can listen to the embedded podcast episode below or find us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
If you’d rather watch the podcast, click play in the YouTube video below. Like the video and subscribe to us on YouTube for more content.
