PODCAST: Previewing No. 10 Notre Dame's Matchup With No. 18 Virginia

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

BlueandGold.com Senior Editor Lou Somogyi and contributing writer Todd Burlage discuss Notre Dame's outlook off a tough loss to Georgia with another ranked opponent in Virginia next. What should Notre Dame fans expect ahead of the top 20 showdown in South Bend?

