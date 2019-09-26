PODCAST: Previewing No. 10 Notre Dame's Matchup With No. 18 Virginia
BlueandGold.com Senior Editor Lou Somogyi and contributing writer Todd Burlage discuss Notre Dame's outlook off a tough loss to Georgia with another ranked opponent in Virginia next. What should Notre Dame fans expect ahead of the top 20 showdown in South Bend?
Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.