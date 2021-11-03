 PODCAST: Navy Midshipmen vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish preview
PODCAST: Prepping for Navy and the playoff path | The Irish Huddle

Patrick Engel, Tyler Horka, and Greg Ladky
BlueandGold.com
The guys at BlueandGold.com talk about whether Notre Dame football has a clear path to the College Football Playoff, or need a miracle — not to mention an 11-1 season.

Tyler Horka, Patrick Engel, and Greg Ladky have the latest mid-week update on Notre Dame football in The Irish Huddle.

{{ article.author_name }}