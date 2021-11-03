PODCAST: Prepping for Navy and the playoff path | The Irish Huddle
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The guys at BlueandGold.com talk about whether Notre Dame football has a clear path to the College Football Playoff, or need a miracle — not to mention an 11-1 season.
Tyler Horka, Patrick Engel, and Greg Ladky have the latest mid-week update on Notre Dame football in The Irish Huddle.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @MikeTSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka, @GregLadky, and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.