There might not be a bigger game on the college football schedule next week than the top-five matchup between No. 5 Notre Dame and No. 2 Ohio State. It will come with plenty of national attention on the Irish, which has been a common theme of the offseason.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel has provided one of those national lenses on Notre Dame, and his latest piece will debut Sunday on ESPN at 8 a.m. EDT in an "SC Featured" segment called "The Rise of Marcus Freeman."

Thamel joined the Inside ND Sports podcast to discuss his upcoming video feature on Freeman’s upbringing and family, his confidence in Freeman’s ability as a head coach, if Notre Dame has a chance at Ohio State, recruiting in the NIL era, if Notre Dame will join the Big Ten in the near future, overhyped and underrated teams in college football, the Manti Te’o saga and more.

Then Tyler James and Eric Hansen answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (23:55).