The podcast was almost entirely driven by questions submitted on Twitter and The Insider Lounge.

Eric Hansen and Tyler James dive straight into the Notre Dame football coaching carousel on this week's Inside ND Sports podcast. They discussed the latest developments in the Andy Ludwig saga, the impending promotion of offensive coordinator Gerad Parker , the impending hiring of quarterbacks Gino Guidugli and the opening at offensive line coach.

The Inside ND Sports podcast is presented by DeadSoxy. Click here to look at all the premium sock offerings from no-shows and casuals to traditional dress socks.

With the temperatures dropping we have entered PRIME sock season, and our friends over at DeadSoxy just announced their BOGO Winter Sale!

Right now when you buy 2 sock bundles you get the second bundle 50% off. Or get a FREE pair of socks with any single pair you purchase.

To get the deal, just put any 2 bundles or any 2 pairs of socks in your cart and apply the code LUCKY.

If you have bundles in there, it will take 50% off the least expensive bundle. If you have 2 pairs of socks in your cart, it will make the least expensive pair free!

Head over to DeadSoxy.com and stock up on this incredible Winter Sale.

As always, Stay Soxy!