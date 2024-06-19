Summer school is in session, and so are summer workouts for many Notre Dame student-athletes. That includes the women’s basketball program, which will head into next season with sky high expectations. And this week's Inside ND Sports podcast guest is a big reason for that.

Guard Olivia Miles missed last season as she recovered from a knee injury, but she’s getting back in gear for a comeback year. She discussed the timeline of her recovery from the ACL injury, what she learned about herself while sitting out, scouting reports on newcomers Liatu King, Liza Karlen and Kate Koval, if she ever considered transferring, the keys to success in sharing a backcourt with Hannah Hidalgo, how head coach Niele Ivey helped her through this process, her confidence in her knee, how she's expanded her game and more.

Then Eric Hansen and Tyler James answered questions from Twitter and The Insider Lounge (20:20).

