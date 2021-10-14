 Notre Dame football walk ons Reed Gregory and John Mahoney write a book about the 2020 season.
PODCAST: Notre Dame walk ons author book about 2020 season

Former Notre Dame walk ons Reed Gregory and John Mahoney have authored a book called "History Through the Headsets", a chronicling of the 2020 season through the perspective of two senior walk-ons. The book will be released on October 19th.

BlueandGold.com's Patrick Engel catches up with the co-authors, who provide behind the scenes insight into the win at Clemson, being responsible for sending in defensive plays from the sidelines, and much more.

