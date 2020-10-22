PODCAST: Notre Dame Vs. Pitt Preview And Guest Derrick Mayes
Notre Dame hits the road for the first time this year when it plays Pitt on Saturday. BlueandGold.com's Patrick Engel and Lou Somogyi preview the game, but are first joined by former Notre Dame wide receiver and Super Bowl champion Derrick Mayes.
You can listen to the embedded podcast episode below or find us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
If you’d rather watch the podcast, click play in the YouTube video below. Like the video and subscribe to us on YouTube for more content.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.