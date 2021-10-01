PODCAST: Notre Dame vs. Cincinnati preview, final thoughts and predictions
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
On Friday, Oct. 1, BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel joined Darin Pritchett on WSBT Sportsbeat AM. They preview Notre Dame’s top-10 showdown with Cincinnati and look at some key matchups in the game, and Engel gives his game prediction.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.