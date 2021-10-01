 PODCAST: Notre Dame Fighting Irish football vs. Cincinnati preview, final thoughts and predictions
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-01 11:05:33 -0500') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Notre Dame vs. Cincinnati preview, final thoughts and predictions

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football linebackers Jack Kiser (No. 24) and JD Bertrand (No. 27)
Junior Jack Kiser (24) and Notre Dame’s defense have put forth impressive outings the last two weeks. (Chad Weaver/BGI)
Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

On Friday, Oct. 1, BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel joined Darin Pritchett on WSBT Sportsbeat AM. They preview Notre Dame’s top-10 showdown with Cincinnati and look at some key matchups in the game, and Engel gives his game prediction.

Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE DISCUSSION ON THE LOU SOMOGYI BOARD!

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}