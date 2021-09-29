PODCAST: Notre Dame sets up a top-10 meeting with Cincinnati
BlueandGold.com's Patrick Engel and Tyler Horka are back with another episode of The Irish Huddle. They give their final thoughts on Notre Dame's 41-13 win over Wisconsin that made Brian Kelly the program's all-time winningest coach. They then preview the top-10 matchup between the No. 9 Irish and No. 7 Cincinnati Bearcats, including bold predictions and score predictions.
