 PODCAST: Notre Dame football sets up a top-10 meeting with Cincinnati after a convincing win over Wisconsin
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-29 16:17:46 -0500') }} football Edit

PODCAST: Notre Dame sets up a top-10 meeting with Cincinnati

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football quarterback Jack Coan
Jack Coan and Notre Dame are 4-0 heading into a top-10 matchup with Cincinnati. (AP)
Patrick Engel and Tyler Horka
Staff
BlueandGold.com's Patrick Engel and Tyler Horka are back with another episode of The Irish Huddle. They give their final thoughts on Notre Dame's 41-13 win over Wisconsin that made Brian Kelly the program's all-time winningest coach. They then preview the top-10 matchup between the No. 9 Irish and No. 7 Cincinnati Bearcats, including bold predictions and score predictions.

